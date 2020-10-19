When I left Chet Anderson Stadium on Tuesday evening, I thought I’d be able to finish writing my game story pretty early.

The Bemidji High School girls soccer team had just defeated Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 8-0 in their Section 8A Tournament opener, largely by virtue of Peyton Oelrich’s five goals, and the lopsided score gave me more opportunity to write extra bits and pieces during the game.

But then, as I sat down to write the rest of the story, I started to wonder: When was the last time someone in the program scored five goals in a game?

I asked around but came up empty, and so I resorted to my final option, which was going game-by-game and sifting through box scores.

Nearly an hour later, after searching back as far as 2010, I texted back one contact with a triumphant, all-caps “I FOUND IT.”

Suffice to say, I did not finish my story early.

Nevertheless, Oelrich’s feat was one of many for Bemidji High School last week. Much like her night, the week as a whole was a historic one for the Lumberjacks. (And, refreshingly, my use of “historic” has nothing to do with coronavirus.)

Wylee Gladen gave a preview of the chaos to come on Monday night. He scored an accidental goal for the BHS boys soccer team against Fergus Falls, and it was the ultimate game-winner in a 1-0 victory.

Oelrich’s five-goal outburst came a day later, and she became the program’s first player to score five times since Josie Spry did so in 2010. In near-perfect symmetry, Oelrich did it against the same opponent in the same round of the same tournament as Spry, and almost on the same day. Spry’s showcase was on Oct. 12, 2010, while Oelrich’s was Oct. 13, 2020. (And now that I’ve gotten to use that stat nugget twice, my research is getting twice as much bang for its buck.)

Meanwhile in Brainerd, the girls tennis team avenged a 6-1 regular season loss in a big way. Bemidji loaded up the doubles side, while also counting on Savannah Haugen at No. 1 singles, and snuck out as a 4-3 winner in the Section 8AA semifinals.

After a sports-less Wednesday, Thursday’s successes were the most impressive during the week. The Lumberjacks produced two section champions, two more playoff wins and a strong home debut that clinched a perfect day.

Girls tennis finished its dazzling run through the section tournament -- and its entire season as a whole -- by defeating St. Cloud Tech 5-2 in the title bout and winning the program’s first section championship since 2008.

Just hours later, the boys cross country team also claimed hardware by winning the Section 8AA meet -- spearheaded by Nathan Alto’s first-place time of 16:29.3. Alto captured medalist honors in six of seven meets this season, and his individual section championship is the first for a BHS boys runner since Sam Carlson in 2013.

Both soccer teams traveled to East Grand Forks as underdogs in the Section 8A quarterfinals, but that didn’t matter much in the end. Oelrich, Josie Aitken and Lauren Berg all scored in a 3-0 win for the girls, while Noah Johnson broke a scoreless tie with a double-overtime golden goal for the Bemidji boys in the 94th minute.

The Jacks volleyball team also debuted at home Thursday night, and runs of 16-1 and 18-2 propelled them to a strong 3-1 win over St. Cloud Tech -- the first victory of their delayed season. Seniors Emily Wade (889 career set assists) and Jenna Anderson (830 career digs) are on the verge of hitting 1,000, as well.

On Friday, the football team also won for the first time. They soared all over the Chet, beating Sartell-St. Stephen by 42 points for the program’s fifth-largest margin of victory since 2001. Six different players scored a touchdown for BHS.

And to help close the curtain on the week, Mia Hoffman led the girls cross country team to place among the top half of the Section 8AA meet, as Bemidji placed seventh and Hoffman eighth individually.

For those counting at home, that’s a 6-0 playoff record, two new section championship trophies and records that will be sourced back to last week.

Not a bad week to be a Lumberjack. Or write about them.