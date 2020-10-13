Sophie Morin

Senior, girls soccer

Sophie Morin showed up for the Lumberjacks in Bemidji’s biggest game of the year. The senior captain had a goal and an assist during a 3-1 win over East Grand Forks on Thursday, giving BHS a 6-3-2 record to close the regular season. Morin’s goal came on a penalty kick in the 38th minute and served as the ultimate game-winner, while her assist was an insurance strike that Peyton Oelrich finished off in the 45th minute. Morin tallied a team-best seven goals and six assists in the regular season.