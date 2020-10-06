For area high schools, it looked as though this would be a fall without football and volleyball. That would have meant no fall sports at all for some schools where football and volleyball are the only sports offered this time of year.

That all changed two weeks ago when the Minnesota State High School League voted to conduct fall football and volleyball seasons after all, a reversal of its previous decision to delay the seasons until the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volleyball players will return to the court beginning Thursday, Oct. 8, while most football programs will begin their 2020 campaigns Friday, Oct. 9.

The sudden change of plans meant school administrators and coaches needed to spring into action to assemble abbreviated schedules without much time to spare.

The ink is only starting to dry on those schedules, which will comprise a maximum of six regular season games for football and 14 games for volleyball.

Of course, schedules are still subject to change.

Cass Lake-Bena has shut down practices and games for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the community, a decision the school board made last week. The Panther football team’s first two games on Oct. 9 and 14 have been canceled as a result, as has the volleyball team’s Oct. 12 season opener.

Laporte will also be unable to participate in competition to start the season.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hubbard County caused Laporte High School and Laporte Middle School to shift to distance learning for two weeks beginning Oct. 5, the district announced last week. Sports activities will be virtual only, per MSHSL guidelines, meaning there will be no practices or games for Wildcat football and volleyball until at least Oct. 19.

Attempts to obtain Laporte football and volleyball schedules were unsuccessful.

In another pandemic-related move, fall sports state tournaments will not take place this year, the MSHSL announced last week, though teams will still be able to compete in section tournaments.

The atmosphere at football and volleyball games will be more subdued than usual this autumn.

Attendance will be limited to 250 fans for football games, while volleyball games will not permit spectators.

2020 Area Football & Volleyball Schedules

Football

Bagley

Oct. 9 at Frazee 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 RED LAKE 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 WARROAD 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 at WHA 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Pine River-Backus 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 CASS LAKE-BENA 3 p.m.

Blackduck

Oct. 9 at Goodridge-Grygla 3 p.m.

Oct. 16 FERTILE-BEL. 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 CLEARBROOK-GON. 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Laporte 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 PARK CHRISTIAN 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Nevis 7 p.m.

Cass Lake-Bena

Oct. 9 RED LAKE CO. CAN

Oct. 14 at Pine River-Backus CAN

Oct. 23 WHA 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 RED LAKE 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Warroad 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Bagley 3 p.m.

Clearbrook-Gonvick

Oct. 9 at WAO 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 PARK CHRISTIAN 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Blackduck 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 NEVIS 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 WIN-E-MAC 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Laporte 7 p.m.

North Central Stars

Oct. 9 BIGFORK* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Mt. Iron-Buhl 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 BRANDON-EVANS.^ 3 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Lake of the Woods 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Hill City/North. 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 SOUTH RIDGE^ 3 p.m.

* at Littlefork

^ at Kelliher

Red Lake

Oct. 9 WADENA 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Bagley 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 PINE RIVER-BACKUS 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Cass Lake-Bena 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 WHA 4 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Warroad 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Bagley

Oct. 8 at Warroad 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 CLEARBROOK-GON. 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 ADA-BORUP 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Mahnomen/Wau. 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Climax/Fisher 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 29 FERTILE-BEL. 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Blackduck 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Win-E-Mac 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 CROOKSTON 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 at NCE/UH 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 at LP Audubon 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 PARK CHRISTIAN 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 FOSSTON 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at WHA 7:30 p.m.

Blackduck

Oct. 8 PINE RIVER-BACKUS 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Laporte CAN

Oct. 19 RED LAKE CO. 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 at WHA 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Northome/Kelliher 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Nevis 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 BAGLEY 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 LAKE OF THE WOODS 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Northland 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 RED LAKE 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Cass Lake-Bena 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Bigfork 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 MAHNOMEN/WAU. 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 CLEARBROOK-GON. 7 p.m.

Cass Lake-Bena

Oct. 12 MAHNOMEN/WAU. CAN

Oct. 20 at Northome/Kelliher 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Laporte 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

NOV. 2 RED LAKE 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Clearbrook-Gonvick 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 BIGFORK 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 10 LAPORTE 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 BLACKDUCK 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Nevis 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 23 at WHA 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Red Lake 6 p.m.

Clearbrook-Gonvick

Oct. 8 MAHNOMEN/WAU. 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Bagley 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 GOODRIDGE-GRYGLA 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Red Lake Falls 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Nevis 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 LAKE OF THE WOODS 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Pine River-Backus 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 CASS LAKE-BENA 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 NORTHOME/KELLIHER 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Red Lake Co. 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 WHA 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 LAPORTE 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Blackduck 7 p.m.

Northome/Kelliher

Oct. 8 INDUS 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Red Lake Co. 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 BIGFORK 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 20 CASS LAKE-BENA 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 NEVIS 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 BLACKDUCK 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Northland 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Clearbrook-Gon. 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 WHA 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 PINE RIVER-BACKUS 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 LITTLEFORK 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Laporte 7:30 p.m.

Red Lake

Oct. 22 INDUS 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Indus 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 NORTHOME/KELLIHER 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Cass Lake-Bena 6 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Laporte 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Blackduck 6 p.m.

Nov. 24 CASS LAKE-BENA 6 p.m.

Times are for RL JV games. Varsity to follow.