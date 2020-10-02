The Lumberjacks, playing the first-ever varsity game at the BHS practice fields, blitzed Rocori early and often for a 10-0 win in a picturesque setting with fans lined around the field and an autumn backdrop of multi-colored trees.

“Honestly, it’s not much different,” senior captain Peyton Oelrich said of the location. “We’ve played here for JV when we were younger. So it brings back some memories and good times.”

Bemidji (5-3-2) owned the game from the get-go, scoring three goals in the opening three minutes. Oelrich scored 30 seconds in, assisted Emma Wright on a third-minute goal, and then watched as Sophie Morin found Lauren Berg for another strike in the third minute.

“The big discussion we’ve had since playing Sartell is that we have to play our own game,” head coach Logan Larsen said of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We shouldn’t be reacting to them as much as we play the game that we prepared to play.”

Up against a winless Rocori team that entered 0-7-2, BHS certainly dictated the flow of the game.

The Jacks spread the wealth, sprinting out to a 6-0 lead in under 15 minutes. Morin finished off a tight angle in the sixth minute, Miah Stone bagged her first career goal with a point-blank boot in the 11th minute, and Marah Bitter scored for the first time on a trickling ball tucked around the post in the 15th minute.

A quarter of an hour into the affair, Bemidji had set a new season-high in scoring.

“It’s awesome,” Oelrich said of the wide array of goal scorers. “It’s great to keep the encouragement up on the sideline. It’s nice to have other players on the field and see what they’re capable of doing. … Seeing them all score and get opportunities is really fun.”

The half ended without another goal, although the second half featured its fair share of scoring, as well.

Kate Martin swallowed up a bad clearance in the 46th minute and turned it into an unassisted score -- her first at the varsity level. Berg earned a brace off an Addy Kelly feed in the 69th minute, and then Josie Aitken and Sydney Breyen scored in the 75th and 80th minutes to reach the scoresheet for the first time in their careers.

“It’s great. I’m happy to see them get rewarded because they work so hard in practice and in games,” Larsen said of the five first-time scorers. “I’m also happy for our defense. Some defenders played who hadn’t played as much, and they got rewarded with the shutout. It’s never quite as glorious as the celebration after a goal, but they earned it today.”

The clean sheet didn’t come without a few scares, though. Rocori hit the crossbar midway through the first half on a high cross that got caught in the wind, and the backline often recovered just in the knick of time to prevent a Spartan shot. Sage Zetah-Cornelius was often headlining the late stand, while keeper Kiera Nelson was a perfect 4-for-4 on save opportunities.

Rocori keeper Chloee Linz racked up 14 saves as Bemidji piled on offensive opportunities while filtering the entire roster through the rotation for playing time.

“(Finishing) is something that we needed to work on, so I’m glad we did that,” Larsen said. “We need to have faster pace in the final third, and we had that today.”

BHS will close the regular season with a rivalry showdown against East Grand Forks. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, back at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Bemidji 10, Rocori 0

ROC 0 0 -- 0

BHS 6 4 -- 10

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Oelrich (Morin), 1’; 2, BHS GOAL, Wright (Oelrich), 3’; 3, BHS GOAL, Berg (Morin), 3’; 4, BHS GOAL, Morin (Martin), 6’; 5, BHS GOAL, Stone (Morin), 11’; 6, BHS GOAL, Bitter (Martin), 15’.

Second half -- 7, BHS GOAL, Martin, 46’; 8, BHS GOAL, Berg (Kelly), 69’; 9, BHS GOAL, Aitken, 75’; 10, BHS GOAL, Breyen, 80’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 4; Linz (ROC) 14.