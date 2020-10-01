BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League board of directors approved a reduced schedule for all winter sports and voted against providing a "culminating event" beyond section tournaments for fall sports at its meeting Thursday.

A proposal failed that would have allowed an extra week of competition for fall sports beyond the section tournaments for a "Super Regional" that would have a section champion from each section play the section champion of another section. A primary concern cited for the votes against the motion was that these contests were not expected to pay for themselves in a year in which the high school league's budget is already stretched thin.

The approved schedules for each sport cover nearly the standard amount of time with a 30% reduction in number of contests. There will be no more than two contests per week allowed except for the final two weeks of the season in which a third contest can be added if it is a makeup for a previously postponed contest.

There will be no tournaments or invitationals allowed in any sport. There will be a maximum of two teams per event except in dance, gymnastics, nordic and alpine skiing, and wrestling which will allow triangulars. There will be no spectators allowed at indoor events taking place inside school facilities.

Dance practices will begin Nov. 9 and will feature a maximum of 11 contests across 15 weeks.

Adapted floor hockey will begin Nov. 16 and feature a maximum of 16 contests across 18 weeks.

Boys basketball and boys hockey will begin practices Nov. 23. Boys hockey will feature a maximum of 18 games played across a 16-week regular season. Boys basketball will feature a maximum of 18 contests in a 17-week regular season.

Boys swimming and diving, girls hockey, gymnastics, and wrestling will begin practices on Nov. 30. Boys swimming and diving will feature a maximum of 11 contests in a 13-week season. Girls hockey will feature a maximum of 18 contests in a 16-week season. Gymnastics will feature a maximum of 11 contests in a 14-week season. Nordic and Alpine ski will feature a maximum of 11 contests in a 14-week season. And wrestling will feature a maximum of 16 dates with a max of 32 contests in a 14-week season.

Girls basketball practices will begin Dec. 7 and will feature a maximum of 18 contests in a 17-week season.