BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football and volleyball teams announced their schedules this week, with the volleyball team releasing its slate Tuesday and the football team following suit Wednesday.

The Lumberjack football team currently has five games on the schedule. They will play at home on Oct. 16 against Sartell-St. Stephen and on Nov. 6 against Alexandria. BHS will also be on the road Oct. 23 (at St. Cloud Apollo), Oct. 30 (at Brainerd) and Nov. 11 (at Moorhead).

Week one games are being held on Oct. 9. Details for Bemidji’s season opener, which is supposed to be a home game against Andover, are still to be determined.

For the volleyball team, the Jacks have 14 games on tap, with seven at home. The season commences Oct. 8 against Sauk Rapids-Rice at the BHS Gymnasium, and Bemidji will be back home a week later to host St. Cloud Tech on Oct. 15. The other home games for the Lumberjacks are: Oct. 27 (Moorhead), Nov. 2 (Brainerd), Nov. 10 (Sartell-St. Stephen), Nov. 17 (St. Cloud Apollo) and Nov. 24 (Willmar).

All games, home and away, for both teams are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts.

Football games will be limited to 250 spectators, while volleyball games will not allow fans.





BHS football schedule

Oct. 9 TBD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Brainerd 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 ALEXANDRIA 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Moorhead 7 p.m.





BHS volleyball schedule

Oct. 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 ST. CLOUD TECH 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Willmar 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 MOORHEAD 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Alexandria 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 BRAINERD 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Fergus Falls 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 7 p.m.

Nov. at Rocori 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 ST. CLOUD APOLLO 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 at St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 WILLMAR 7 p.m.