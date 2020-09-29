Noah Ricci

Senior, boys soccer

Noah Ricci had a memorable week for Bemidji. Despite losing on Tuesday, the Lumberjacks played conference-leading Brainerd to a tough 1-0 decision. But the biggest highlight came Thursday, when BHS walloped Fergus Falls 7-1. Ricci scored two goals, not only good for his first career brace, but even the senior’s first career goals. His first score came off a Michael Dickinson pass in the 38th minute, and Colten Pickett assisted Ricci’s second in the 48th minute. Ricci became the 157th different player in program history to score a goal for Bemidji.