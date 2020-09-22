Tatum Offerdahl

Junior, girls tennis

Tatum Offerdahl was cool under pressure all week, winning a pair of three-set matches and helping BHS remain undefeated at a perfect 7-0 this season. First, the junior Lumberjack defeated Moorhead’s Azylen Lurnak 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on Tuesday, and then Offerdahl came from behind in a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Alexandria’s Sarah Jiang on Thursday. Anchoring the No. 3 singles spot, Offerdahl is an unblemished 7-0 this season and owns the best individual record among all of Bemidji’s singles players.