During a special meeting on Monday, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors voted to reinstate the football and volleyball seasons this fall, reversing course from its Aug. 4 decision to move both sports to a special “fourth season” from mid-March to mid-May due to coronavirus concerns.

Practices will now begin Monday, Sept. 28, with the first games set to arrive across the state by Oct. 8.

“We have, it appears, shown the ability to do things safely,” Bemidji High School activities director Troy Hendricks said. “That’s been the case for soccer, cross country, swimming and tennis. We hope that we can continue to maintain the safety standards we currently have in place and still allow these kids the opportunity to perform this fall.”

The tweaked volleyball season will run for 11 weeks (beginning with preseason practices and including two weeks for section tournaments) and allow for 14 games. Regular season tournaments won’t be allowed -- nor will fans at any games -- and the season will end in mid-December. The proposal was approved by a 14-4 vote.

The football season will feature a six-game regular season starting on Oct. 9. The postseason will be two weeks, with playoff formats to be determined during the league’s Oct. 1 meeting. A “full state tournament (is) unlikely,” according to a tweet from MSHSL media specialist John Millea. The proposal passed by a 15-3 vote.

The last time the BHS football team played a regular season of six or fewer games was 1936.

“We were pretty safe this summer, and kids were avoiding contact with each other,” Hendricks said. “Our numbers were down, both in football and in volleyball in our summer programming. Just making sure we’re safe. It’s hard to tell how physically prepared we are. Mentally, we should be fired up and raring to go.”

In an MSHSL survey sent to member schools prior to Monday’s meeting, 80% of the 394 respondents said they wanted football in the fall, while 76% said they wanted volleyball in the fall. Contrarily, 20% said they wanted spring football and 24% prefered spring volleyball. Bemidji responded with a preference to play both sports in the fall.

“With the difficulties that a four-sport season was creating, specifically for spring sports moved into the summer, it definitely aligns better with football starting now,” Hendricks said. “Also with the facilities, and specifically outdoor facilities in March versus outdoor facilities the way they’re currently at, we don’t have frozen fields, and we have grass to play on. No telling what kind of facility opportunities we’d have in the spring.”

By participation numbers, football and volleyball are the most popular sports for boys and girls, respectively, in Minnesota.

Decisions regarding the winter season will be addressed during the league’s Oct. 1 meeting.

Minnesota was one of the few remaining states in the region to not be playing high school football this fall. North Dakota and South Dakota are about a month into the season, while Wisconsin and Michigan are also holding fall football seasons.

Current fall sports granted section tournaments

The MSHSL also announced postseason plans for the four sports currently in the middle of their season. Previously, the league decided to wait until finalizing details on “culminating events,” leaving the playoff plan in limbo for much of the regular season.

Boys and girls soccer will have a two-week section tournament from Oct. 12-24. Girls tennis will have its tournament run from Oct. 5-17, while boys and girls cross country will be during the week of Oct. 12 and girls swimming and diving during the week of Oct. 19.

The MSHSL said “Advancement beyond Section Tournament is TBD” in its section tournament information released Monday.

Here are plans for section tournaments in sports currently playing...



G/B Soccerhttps://t.co/gBzs7QFEDi



Girls Swim/Divehttps://t.co/wX9q6Lzy5c



Girls Tennishttps://t.co/kimFrrWRM1



G/B Cross-Countryhttps://t.co/glrJonu6JF — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) September 21, 2020

“We’re going to have a postseason. Whatever that looks like, to have a culmination is good, especially for these seniors,” Hendricks said. “We’re competing for a reason, and win, lose or draw, we’re doing it with pride. Hopefully this adds to the experience that these kids are having.”

For swimming and diving, the section meet will be held at multiple locations, with a maximum of four teams per event. For cross country, a multi-site or multi-session section meet can be held over two days if necessary. A maximum of four teams will be allowed on the course at one time.

Soccer and girls tennis don’t have any postseason changes to the current guidelines they have been operating under.

“A lot of things are going on,” Hendricks said. “October is going to be absolutely crazy.”