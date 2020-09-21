During a special meeting on Monday, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors voted to reinstate the football and volleyball seasons this fall, reversing course from its Aug. 4 decision to move both sports to a special “fourth season” from mid-March to mid-May due to coronavirus concerns.

Practices will now begin Monday, Sept. 28, with the first games set to arrive across the state by Oct. 8.

The tweaked volleyball season will run for 11 weeks (beginning with preseason practices and including a postseason) and allow for 14 games. Regular season tournaments won’t be allowed -- nor will fans at any games -- and the season will end in mid-December. The proposal was approved by a 14-4 vote.

The football season will feature a six-game regular season starting on Oct. 9. The postseason will be two weeks, with playoff formats to be determined during the league’s Oct. 1 meeting. A “full state tournament (is) unlikely,” according to a tweet from MSHSL media specialist John Millea. The proposal passed by a 15-3 vote.

The last time the Bemidji High School football team played a regular season of six or fewer games was 1936.

In an MSHSL survey sent to member schools prior to Monday’s meeting, 80% of the 394 respondents said they wanted football in the fall, while 76% said they wanted volleyball in the fall. Contrarily, 20% said they wanted spring football and 24% prefered spring volleyball.

By participation numbers, football and volleyball are the most popular sports for boys and girls, respectively, in Minnesota.

Decisions regarding the winter season will be addressed during the league’s Oct. 1 meeting.

Minnesota was one of the few remaining states in the region to not be playing high school football this fall. North Dakota and South Dakota are about a month into the season, while Wisconsin and Michigan are also holding fall football seasons.