ST. PAUL —The Minnesota State High School League has voted to bring fall volleyball and football back for high schools across the state.

The 20-member governing board Monday morning, Sept. 21, voted to start a late season with a 10-day practice season before volleyball matches start as soon as Oct. 8. The plan now calls for an 11-week season.

For football, practice starts Sept. 28, first games Oct. 9-10, six-game regular season, two-week postseason, format to be determined, according to @MSHSLJohn on Twitter.

League officials in August decided to push volleyball and football into the spring season due to COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.