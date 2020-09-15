Mady Schmidt

Junior, girls swimming and diving

Mady Schmidt had her best-ever day on the diving board during the Lumberjacks’ road meet against Willmar on Thursday. And that’s saying something. Not only did the junior capture first place in 1-meter diving, but Schmidt also set a new personal record with a score of 232.8 in the process. In three dual meets so far this season, Schmidt has claimed first place each time -- an extension of the success she saw last fall when she finished ninth at the Class A state meet.