Nathan Alto

Senior, boys cross country

Nathan Alto made certain that the start of the cross country season would be worth the wait. In Bemidji’s first meet of the fall on Thursday, Alto paced the team with a time of 16:43.2 in the 5K race. Not only did he lead all BHS runners, though -- Alto also topped the entire field by three seconds for medalist honors. Behind Alto and a slew of other Lumberjack finishers within the top 10, Bemidji claimed first place over Moorhead and Rocori.