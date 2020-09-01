With the return of high school sports, the Pioneer is resuming the Lumberjack Athletes of the Week. During the fall season, one Bemidji High School athlete will be selected each week for the award. Girls tennis junior Savannah Haugen is the inaugural winner for the 2020-21 school year.

Savannah Haugen

Junior, girls tennis

Savannah Haugen was, in a word, perfect. During the opening week for Bemidji, Haugen faced her opponents’ top competition and didn’t even blink. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the No. 1 singles player defeated Kathryn Headlee of Rocori by an unblemished 6-0, 6-0 score. Haugen repeated her success on Thursday, upending Cailey Davidson of Sauk Rapids-Rice/St. Cloud Apollo 6-0, 6-0 to help her Lumberjacks to a 2-0 start. Dating back to last fall, Haugen has now won 10 consecutive regular season matches, all at first singles.