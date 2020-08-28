CLEVELAND -- Seventy-three student-athletes at Bemidji State were honored on Thursday as recipients of the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award for the 2019-20 school year.

All honorees of the award have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Additionally, recipients must have completed a minimum of four semesters of college-level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during their last academic year.

BSU’s women’s track and field team led all Beaver programs with 11 recipients. The football and soccer teams garnered 10 apiece, as well.

A total of 15,226 student-athletes were recognized from 200 institutions across the country, including 1,220 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, for the highest number of honorees in 13 years. The NSIC’s total was among the top three conferences in the country.

Bemidji State’s recipients are as follows:

Baseball: Owen Anderson, Brooks Bachmann, Hunter Haagenmiller and Austin Weisz.

Men’s basketball: Zach Baumgartner, Griffin Chase, Cody Landwehr and Derek Thompson.

Women’s basketball: Brooklyn Bachmann, Taylor Bray, Gabby DuBois, Coley Rezabek, Molly Wenner, Claire Wolhowe and Sydney Zerr.

Women’s cross country: Carissa Decko, Ashley Herdering, Kristen Petron, Ryne Prigge and Allyna Storms.

Football: Dawson Breyer, Gunnar Feldhege, Davelle Fox, Brandon Frankfurth, Jared Henning, Samuel Kline, Mason Primus, Eli Solberg, Shawn Steffan and Kaleb Stevens.

Men’s golf: TJ Raden and Aaron Schnathorst.

Women’s golf: Taiylor Ellingson and Lauren Stockmoe.

Women’s soccer: Erin Becker, Sidney Bethke, Megan Dahl, Emily Kos, Megan Majewski, Isabelle Morin, Tia Neuharth, Emma Riedi, Carolyn Smith and Sara Wendt.

Softball: Gabi Bingham, Elaina Christianson, Lexi Derrick, Sami Dullum, Stephi Dullum, Lisa Kossan, Allison Schak, Kailey Springer and Olivia Tucker.

Women’s tennis: Hanna Alme, Samantha Edlund, Hannah Peterson and Laney Rutkowski.

Women’s track and field: Jonae Bond, Zoe Christensen, Carissa Decko, Ashley Herdering, Elizabeth Hiltner, Beatrice Kjelland, Kristen Petron, Ryne Prigge, Coley Rezabek, Allyna Storms and Katelyn Wagner.

Volleyball: Maddie Mackinac, Taylor Nier, Becky Schroeder, Haley Stolt and Julie Touchett.