Huckbody defeated Kyron Bowen with an arm-triangle choke submission at the 1:28 mark in the first round of the Dana White Contender Series at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday. That bout was one of the five fights during Week 4 of Season 4 of the Contender Series, which was televised on ESPN+.

After the win in this middleweight bout, White awarded Huckbody, 25, with a UFC contract. The 2013 Nevis High School graduate, who began his MMA career in Bemidji at age 19, joins the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world. Under White's leadership, the UFC has grown into a globally popular multibillion-dollar enterprise.

Bowen opened the fight by landing a pair of low kicks and a combination before Huckbody shot in for a takedown. Huckbody claimed the top position and used a mounted guillotine to set up the submission in this fight that was scheduled for three five-minute rounds.

His fifth win in a row gave Huckbody an 8-2 professional record, with six of those victories by submission. Bowen, the MMAX FC welterweight champion and the No. 1-ranked MMA fighter in Arkansas, saw his seven-fight win streak snapped in falling to 9-5. Huckbody entered this fight ranked No. 1 in Minnesota and as the North Star Combat middleweight champion.

“The kid came out and looked great. Beautiful submission, fast,” said White before awarding Huckbody his contract. “(I) couldn’t be more impressed.”

Prior to Tuesday’s fight, Huckbody was recently in Bemidji to train at Revolution Fitness, where he said he could “reconnect with my roots.”

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s been a long time working for this moment and it’s finally here,” Huckbody said after the win in the UFC Octagon. “I’m going to enjoy it as much as I can.”