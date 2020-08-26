This fall will be a quiet one on the athletic front for many small Minnesota high schools.

For schools in small towns like Blackduck, Kelliher and Northome, football and volleyball teams fill bleachers and gyms every fall. Frequently, those are also the only sports those schools offer that time of year.

But many small schools won’t have any fall sports this year. The Minnesota State High School League has moved football and volleyball to the spring semester due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Cross country, soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis will take place this fall with safety protocols and altered schedules, but those sports aren’t offered at every school.

“You just feel so bad for the kids, and the community as well,” Blackduck head football coach Dan Hangaard said. “The community has been really big for us with supporting us at games and helping fundraise. … For a lot of kids, athletics are a main part of their school day.”

“It’s difficult having our students not being able to participate in volleyball and football this fall,” Kelliher/Northome activities director Dan Alto said. “Just like aspects of going back to school this fall, it’s difficult and we’re all operating in uncharted waters here.”

The fall semester won’t look the same, academically or athletically speaking.

Sports provide an opportunity for residents in small communities to gather and rally around their hometown teams. Such occasions are hard to pull off during the time of COVID-19.

“Volleyball during the week and football on Friday nights is a huge part of the Blackduck community. It’s what we do!” Blackduck head volleyball coach Lora Mistic said via email. “Many past & present students, players and teachers can be found at these games. We all keep coming back together year after year to cheer on the current team. It’s what I like most about small towns.”

This fall will be more subdued without action under the Friday night lights.

“(Aug. 17) was weird enough. We were supposed to start practicing, and we weren’t,” Hangaard said. “To go to the football field and there’s nothing going on there was a little bit depressing. Friday nights I think are going to be a little bit worse. It might be a nice Friday night and we’re like, ‘Man, it’d be great weather for a football game, huh?’ We’re sitting at home.”

The Drakes and North Central Stars (the football co-op between Kelliher/Northome and Littlefork-Big Falls that began last year) had high expectations for 2020.

Blackduck went 7-3 and advanced to the Section 6 semifinals in its first season as a 9-man program, one year after finishing runner-up in Section 7A. North Central racked up double-digit wins in a 10-1 campaign that ended with a 14-12 loss to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo in the Section 8 9-man championship.

“I thought we had a lot of good kids coming back,” Hangaard said. “We only lost three or four starters last year. … We had a good core coming back.”

The Drakes volleyball team also was looking to capitalize on a 12-13 season last fall, its most wins since at least 2015. The Northome/Kelliher Mustangs were hoping to bounce back from a 7-17 season.

Football and volleyball teams will at least have the ability to hold practices from Sept. 14-Oct. 3.

“We are so thankful the league is allowing us to at least have a few weeks of practice this fall,” Mistic said. “The students are already facing so many challenges, like trying to adjust to all of the changes at school. I am beyond grateful to be able to offer them some normalcy when they step into the gym.”

“It’s a big void that coaches have to fill,” Hangaard added. “This fall practice session helps. But it’s still not the same.”

Once spring arrives, football and volleyball are set to compete in a makeshift “fourth season” that will be held between March 15 and May 15, 2021. That squeezes fall sports between the winter and spring sports seasons.

Small schools are accustomed to athletes competing in multiple sports, and they could be busier than ever next semester.

“That’s going to allow for some tight scheduling and pushing those kids from one sport to the next to the next,” Alto said.

The Mustangs AD pointed out that many smaller schools in northern Minnesota end their school years around Memorial Day. Small-school athletes may find themselves idle for now, but they could be playing much further into next summer than usual.

“With our traditional end date of our small schools, that potentially leaves the spring sports for a month or more of their season where they wouldn’t be in attendance at school,” Alto said. “To be honest with you, I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”