BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School trap team announced that its fall season is on as scheduled this year.

The season will be modified and will run for five weeks, starting Sept. 20, with no practice or reserve weeks.

The fee will be $100 for the fall. Participants are asked to pay on the first night of shooting. Any fees rolled over from the spring season will be applied to the fall. The remainder of the $25 fee from spring will be reimbursed by five boxes of shells.

Participants who wish to compete in the Minnesota Clay Target League will be registered accordingly. There is an additional $35 fee for the state league. Those who do not wish to join the state league will compete against teammates, and scores will be recorded but not submitted to the state.

There will be a mandatory safety meeting for all participants from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club. There will also be a mandatory fall trap camp from 3-5:30 p.m. for any new shooters who have not previously participated with the team. Attendance is required for new members prior to joining the team.

Additionally, all participants must have completed Minnesota DNR firearms safety training or the Minnesota Clay Target League SAFE training on or prior to Sept. 13 to participate with the state league.

Registration is due on or before Sept. 8. For registration forms or for more information, email 1BYCTA@gmail.com or visit lumberjackclaytarget.com.