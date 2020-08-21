The Central Lakes Conference, which Bemidji High School joined for this pandemic-altered season, has scheduled nearly all regular season competition for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Minnesota State High School League has limited each team’s competitions to a maximum of two contests per week. All fall sports have a max of 11 regular season contests, except for cross country, which is limited to seven.

BHS kicks off the fall sports season at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, when the girls tennis team hosts Rocori at the high school. From then on, two days a week will be chock-full of events.

Girls swimming and diving hosts Sauk Rapids-Rice at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, while boys soccer hosts Sauk at 7 p.m. on the same date. The girls soccer team gets its first taste of home competition at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, when St. Cloud Apollo visits town, and the cross country teams open the season at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in Moorhead before returning home on Sept. 11, a Friday.

Also of note is that the boys and girls soccer teams have nearly the same schedule of opponents, with home sites flipped. All varsity soccer games are currently slated for Chet Anderson Stadium.

Cross country home meets will run at Greenwood Golf Course.

Because of the fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic, visit bemidjipioneer.com/sports throughout the season for any updates regarding schedule changes.



BHS boys soccer schedule

Aug. 27 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 ST. CLOUD TECH 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Willmar 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 MOORHEAD 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Alexandria 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 BRAINERD 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Fergus Falls 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Rocori 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at high seed TBD





BHS girls soccer schedule

Sept. 1 ST. CLOUD APOLLO 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 at St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 WILLMAR 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice TBD

Sept. 14 at Moorhead 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 ALEXANDRIA 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Brainerd 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 FERGUS FALLS 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Sartell-St. Stephen 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 ROCORI 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 EAST GRAND FORKS 7 p.m.





BHS girls tennis schedule

Aug. 25 ROCORI 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 at St. Cloud Apollo 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Fergus Falls 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 at St. Cloud Tech 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 WILLMAR 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 MOORHEAD 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 ALEXANDRIA 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Brainerd 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 FERGUS FALLS 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Sartell-St. Stephen 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 CLC Invitational (at high seed) TBD





BHS cross country schedule

Sept. 3 at Moorhead Invite 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 MOORHEAD, BRAINERD 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Alexandria Invite 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 SAUK, APOLLO 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 St. Cloud Tech Invite 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 Alexandria Invite 4 p.m.





BHS girls swimming and diving schedule

Aug. 27 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Brainerd 6 p.m.

Sept. 3 ST. CLOUD TECH 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Willmar 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 MOORHEAD 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Alexandria 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 BRAINERD 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Rocori 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at St. Cloud Apollo 6 p.m.