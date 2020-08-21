Bemidji High School activities director Troy Hendricks has the answers to the questions surrounding the fall sports season and how competition may look this fall. In a Q&A with the Pioneer, Hendricks provided clarity for fans who are itching for the return of live sports at the local level.

Several answers were easy, others were hard and a few are still to be determined. But, all the same, Hendricks addressed the questions Lumberjack fans may be asking.

Some responses were shortened for the sake of clarity and space.

View each team's complete regular season schedule here.

Q: What’s Bemidji High School’s policy for fan attendance this fall?

A: Really, it depends on the sport. If we were to break it down, in girls tennis, we shouldn’t have any issues. We’re asking them to social distance and, when needed, wear masks. We usually have enough space, and for the fans we usually have, it shouldn’t be an issue.

Swimming and diving will have no spectators allowed.

In boys and girls soccer, each team member will be given a number of passes that they can hand out to their family to attend. We’ll limit the number of people coming from visiting schools that are attending our home contests so they don’t exceed 250 people.

Cross country, we will have a designated area for spectators so that it doesn’t intercede with the competitors. They’ll have an area for spectators, and we’ll have an area for competitors; at all times, they’ll be seperate. When you attend a cross country meet, you’ll have a viewing area you have to stay within. And, we’ll ask you again to socially distance from people outside your family.

Editor’s note: In girls tennis and cross country, the Central Lakes Conference has limited spectatorship to immediate family members. The CLC also has the following requirements for fans: Wear a mask; sit in immediate family/household groups only; maintain a six-foot social distance between those around you; and no after-event meetings with the athletes.

Q: With the new MSHSL guidelines, teams have been limited to scheduling section and conference opponents. What was Bemidji High School’s solution?

A: We were given an opportunity, along with Moorhead, to enter the Central Lakes Conference. We took that opportunity to enter into a bubble of schools that will stay within those schools that we play. We are, No. 1, guaranteed a full schedule, and, No. 2, from a Thursday game to a Tuesday game, we know who’s playing who. They’re not going outside the jurisdiction of these 11 schools to find competition. If someone were to be diagnosed with COVID, it will be easier to track the trace, going backwards.

We are very fortunate. We feel it was the right thing to do, without question. We are all following the same guidelines as it relates to this pandemic so there will be consistency, as well.

Q: What’s the plan for the postseason?

A: (Reading an email from Region 8AA secretary John Ross) “Certainly we were all anxiously awaiting more direction on what the ‘culmination activity’ or sections/state tournament status and parameters for fall sports of cross country, soccer, tennis and swimming might be. However, that information is not in place yet by the league, and we were given a time table to when that might be available. Those decisions will come out after the start of school. We anticipate receiving our guidelines for what can/should be done at that time. As distributed by the league, each sport does have a window of two weeks for postseason, but that may or may not include some type of state tournament. This, of course, would directly affect our section tournament planning.”

Today, they did say that they have given some ability to each region to start discussing what a section tournament would look like. We’ve already had the opportunity to have a conversation regarding cross country (BHS is scheduled to host the section meet), and that could be an Oct. 15, 16 and 17 meet. Instead of one day, it could be three, and bring them in in groups, then add the times. Obviously, that’s easy to do.

The difficult ones, one would be swimming. How do you do it when you’re only allowed two at a meet? In my mind, you either compete with somebody else and add all the times up, so we’re at four different locations, or everybody just virtually does it by themselves in their own pool. Tennis, is it indoors or outdoors based on the weather? What does that look like, and how do we make that happen? And then soccer, how do you get in a section tournament and a state tournament? That’s virtually impossible in two weeks. They’re either going to go with one or the other and play it out. Unless you (get creative). Then you could potentially do it.

Q: What will happen to sports if BHS moves to distance learning at some point during the fall season?

A: I don’t foresee that happening. But if BHS were forced to go to distance learning because (Beltrami County’s positive coronavirus) numbers increased, we would be virtual competition only and practice. If we choose as a district to go virtual, we can still have sports.

Q: How likely is it that a team or a sport will have to cancel its season?

A: It’s going to happen somewhere. We’ve seen it happen at the professional level, and we’re being very cautious. I don’t know. I hope that that doesn’t happen and we can limit the cases to singular people.

I think we’ll be OK. I don’t see it happening up here. I just hope it doesn’t happen and we can stay safe. It’s something that we’ll approach if we have to, but we don’t want that to happen.

Q: If any games are called off, will they ever be rescheduled?

A: There’s no place to do it (within the schedule), so no.

Q: Will moving football and volleyball to the spring affect the length of the season for the winter sports or traditional spring sports?

A: I believe that winter sports will be reduced. Whether that be because of football and volleyball or just because they’ve limited every other sport, why would they not limit winter? I would think they’re going to follow suit with limiting winter, whether they start it later, have the ending a little sooner, or have the culminating event be reduced.