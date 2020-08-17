High school sports returned to the local landscape on Monday for the official opening day of fall practices, doubling as the first sanctioned milestone since the coronavirus pandemic halted all league activities 157 days ago. Six teams at Bemidji High School -- boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis -- began preparations for a season that is sure to be anything but normal.

Seniors from each team shared their joy, their perspectives and their expectations as a refreshing new season kicks off ahead of the first games next week.

Grace Carleton: ‘Words don’t describe it’

Grace Carleton’s smile was infectious, even behind her face mask.

“Honestly, I’d call it a blessing,” she said of the first day of cross country practice. “I know that a lot of people in different states and other places are not allowed to run, so just the fact that we get to run (is special).”

Carleton missed out on the 2020 track season -- other than one week of practice before the spring shut down -- but she’s thankful to be around teammates once more.

“It’s just nice to run with people again,” she said. “Words don’t describe it.”

Bemidji finished fifth at last year’s Section 8AA meet, but Carleton has hope that this Lumberjack team can rise toward the top while also enjoying the ride.

“My expectations and goals are pretty much that we have fun together and that we push each other to hopefully make our team go to state,” she said.

The senior captain never gave up hope on this season -- understanding that things may not look the same, but anything is better than nothing. So, as the team ran together -- and at least six feet apart -- to embark on the new year, Carleton was more than happy to have the chance.

“I was pretty hopeful (of having a season),” she said. “I wasn’t hopeful that we’d have a full season, but I was pretty hopeful that we’d get to at least run together.”

Michael Dickinson: ‘It’s great to see everyone’

Michael Dickinson lost his tennis season in the spring. That won’t be the case for soccer this fall.

“I really missed getting to play sports in the spring,” he said. “But it’s great that we’re out here now. That’s all that really matters.”

Dickinson and the Lumberjacks were on the pitch Monday afternoon with high spirits, in no small part to the fact that they were around familiar faces once again.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten to see everyone in the big group, in the team setting,” Dickinson said. “It’s great to see everyone. And it’s great to see some new faces from football. It’s going to be fun.”

Dickinson said he had hope for a season -- whether that meant in the fall or the spring -- but it was still satisfying to experience it firsthand on day one.

“It means a lot that I get to be out here and get to play,” he said. “I love playing, and I love being with friends.”

The Lumberjacks went 13-3-1 a year ago, falling in the Section 8A championship and losing a string of three consecutive state berths. Dickinson, as one of the returning seniors on a team that hopes to start anew, believes this season’s contingent can compete like years past.

“I’m expecting a good team, and I’m hopeful we go deep in the playoffs,” Dickinson said. “You’ve got to put in the work. Every year before us has put in the work, so we’ve got to start doing that, too.”

Lexi Leitner: ‘I feel so beyond blessed’

Understandably, Lexi Leitner had her doubts about the prospect of playing tennis this fall. But her joy was beaming on the sun-splashed courts during Monday’s opening practice.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t explain the feeling,” she said. “Just to get a season my senior year, it’s incredible. Last year, a lot of seniors didn’t get their season. I couldn’t ask for more.”

As tennis balls scattered the courts like polka dots, the Jacks actually got to prepare for the upcoming campaign. And because Leitner sees the state of the sports world, the opportunity is all the more meaningful.

“Honestly, I feel so beyond blessed,” she said. “I know a lot of the college sports teams got canceled, so to be back is a great feeling.”

BHS finished 16-2 last year, the first under head coach Kyle Fodness, but it ended on a Section 8AA championship loss. With one final crack at state this fall, Leitner is looking to lead the program to its first section title since 2008.

“As long as we all work hard, I truly think that we could go to state,” she said. “That’s pretty much my goal this year, and just to keep playing.”

No matter how the year plays out, though, Leitner knows every game, set and match is a gift.

“I was really hesitant about (the season) just because everything kept getting pushed back over and over again,” she said. “I was nervous. But it’s finally here, and I’m so, so excited.”

Sophie Morin: ‘We’ll appreciate it more’

After watching it happen to seniors last spring, Sophie Morin couldn’t bring herself to imagine losing her final season of soccer.

“I didn’t know how the future was going to look,” she said. “I didn’t really want to think about not having a season, so I didn’t. … I realized how much I missed it. I know it’s going to be different; everything’s going to be different. But I’m just glad to be here.”

As the Jacks kick off a new year and their third straight as the defending Section 8A champions, Morin is taking all she can from the chances she has.

“I feel like it’s going to be a lot more fun,” she said of the season. “I think we’ll appreciate it more. It’s going to be more of a love for soccer than anything this year, love for the team.”

BHS is fresh off a historic 13-6-1 campaign in 2019, in which Morin also had the assist on the program’s first-ever goal at the state tournament. A new wave of talent will have to replace an eye-popping 16 seniors that graduated a year ago and accounted for much of the team’s success, but Morin is happy for the ability to help write a new chapter.

“It definitely means a lot to be able to close it out as a senior. It’s a rite of passage,” she said. “(We want) to be able to give the younger class hope for their years to come.”

Miranda Port: ‘I’m going in with an open mind’

If she lost the girls swimming and diving season, Miranda Port doesn’t know what she would do. So it doesn’t much matter to her what the season looks like.

“Of course, I want our normal sections and state meet, but if that can’t happen, at least we get to be in the water with our girls,” Port said. “They mean everything. Our team is so close that, if we didn’t have that, it’d be like a whole chunk out of our school year where we don’t get to bond with each other.”

There are still plenty of unknowns -- such as what a playoff format will look like, or whether or not there will even be a postseason. But Port is up for anything.

“I’m going in with an open mind,” she said. “We don’t know if we’re going to have state or sections. We don’t know what’s to come. So, I just hope that everyone has fun this season.”

BHS placed third in the Section 8A meet last fall, and diver Mady Schmidt claimed ninth at state last fall for the program’s best individual finish since 2015.

As the Jacks strive for more success, it’ll take a little extra work to navigate some rough waters. But it’s worth it.

“I’d say everything has changed,” Port said, “but I’m glad that we still get to have our swim team, especially my senior year, and that we get to be back in the water. Nothing’s as normal as it could be, but it’s still swimming.”

Nick Youso: ‘We’re doing what we love’

Nick Youso didn’t mince words when it came to his hopes for the cross country season.

“I definitely thought it was going to be canceled,” he said, “just with the amount of cases and close contact and such.

“But I’m glad we’re having it. I’m not disappointed.”

Youso and the rest of the Lumberjacks are off on a fresh season, looking for their first section championship since 2016. BHS reached state in 2019 as the section’s runner-up, ultimately placing 10th in their seventh state appearance within the past eight years.

Unsurprisingly, the goal isn’t much different this time around.

“We definitely want to make it to state and grow as a team,” Youso said.

The refreshing, crisp air on Monday morning was filled with hope and promise as Bemidji conducted its first official day of practice. And Youso is appreciative of what it took to get the team there.

“I’m definitely glad to be back,” he said. “You’re not running by yourself anymore, you get to run with your team. At least we get a season. That’s good enough.”

As a captain, Youso also owns a unique perspective on the opportunity. And as a senior, that’s even more so the case. So he’ll soak in this one final run for all it’s worth.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s senior year for quite a few of us, and we’re just glad to be out here with each other. We’re doing what we love.”