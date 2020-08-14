BEMIDJI -- Gabe Ames is accustomed to roaming defensive backfields on the football field. His new reality will take some getting used to.

“Oh man, it’s hard,” Ames said in response to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference canceling the fall sports season on Thursday. “Football has pretty much been my life my whole life. I think that’s pretty much the same with a lot of the guys on the team, and the other sports, as well. … It’s extremely hard, but they also know that they’ve got to protect themselves and they’ve got to protect their family members.”

For Ames, a senior captain on the Bemidji State football team and two-time All-Conference First Team Defense selection, the competitor in him wants to go out and play. But the star linebacker also supports the NSIC’s decision to refrain from competing while colleges across the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not the most ideal news to get, but I think it’s the right choice for student-athletes’ safety,” Ames said. “We can’t take sports more seriously than our safety. It’s the right decision, even though it’s not ideal for anybody.”

He’s not alone in his thinking, either.

“It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating,” head football coach Brent Bolte said. “We know these kids train hard. But, at the end of the day, the decision makers -- and us included -- want to make sure everybody is safe and that we can hopefully move forward at a later time.”

On the soccer pitch, the BSU women’s soccer team is dealing with the same disappointment. First faced with a reduced schedule and now losing their fall altogether, the Beavers braced for what finally became official this week.

“I think we’ve been moving in this direction, even though it’s not the place we all wanted to end up,” head coach Jim Stone said. “The more we worked through the situation, it started to move in this direction. But nonetheless, any time something becomes official or finalized, that sense of real starts to kick in. There was sadness.”

Planning the next steps

The Northern Sun also said that it will “explore meaningful opportunities and experiences for fall student-athletes in the spring, if it can be done reasonably and safely.” Whether or not that results in a spring season, Bolte said he’s hoping some good can come out of the bad.

“We talk about adversity a lot. It’s how you respond to it, so that’s going to be the general point to our guys,” Bolte said. “I’m all about dealing with the obstacle and making the best of a tough situation. I’m going to challenge our guys to use this time to become better students and better athletes, use it to develop themselves on and off the field. We’re going to stress that and hopefully get some clarity on what we’re able to do moving forward.”

Likewise, the rest of Beaver Territory is coming to grips with a hard reality.

“We all hoped this day would not come, but it is here and now we need to look beyond our current situation,” BSU head volleyball coach Kevin Ulmer said in a statement. “… We look forward to the days ahead when we can see the reward of our perseverance.”

“The wellness and safety of our student-athletes is paramount and we will remain focused on the task at hand and to hold each other accountable,” added women’s cross country/track and field head coach Kevin Kean in a statement.

The earliest date for NSIC sports to return is Jan. 1, 2021. Until that day comes, and even after it goes, Ames will focus on being a leader for his team.

“(Sustaining) the morale of the team is just keeping the guys with their heads in it and getting together as much as we can, as safe as we can,” he said. “(We want) to stay with the guys and keep getting closer, keep developing relationships with each other.”

And that becomes the message moving forward: to absorb the blow and find a way to carry on together.

“I know it wasn’t an easy decision, but now we just focus on the next piece down the road,” Stone said. “It was a tough decision, but the people who made it did it with the right intent. I think we all understand that.

“Sometimes we lose a game, and it wasn’t the result we wanted. But we try to learn from it and we try to grow. I do believe beauty comes from ashes.”