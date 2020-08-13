BEMIDJI -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will not have a fall sports season in 2020. The NCAA Division II league announced Thursday morning that all athletic competition through Dec. 31 has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bemidji State is a member of the NSIC, which includes 16 schools in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Last week, the Division II Presidents Council decided to cancel all fall national championships.

The NSIC had previously announced late last month that it would delay the start of the fall season to Sept. 26 for football, cross country and golf, and Oct. 2 for soccer and volleyball with teams playing reduced schedules.

“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” said NSIC commissioner Erin Lind in a news release. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year.”

The league said it will explore conducting a fall sports season in the spring if it can be done reasonably and safely.

