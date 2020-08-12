BEMIDJI -- The 43rd annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. The event was originally to be held in June, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been modified for the health and safety of participants and staff.

The five-person scramble benefits the Bemidji State University Athletic Scholarship Fund, and has raised more than $800,000 since its inception in 1978.

The cost to participate is $135 per player, which includes green fees, a cart, a meal and tee prizes for each participant, as well as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and brats. A hole-in-one contest will take place for a chance to win a car provided by Dondelinger GM.

Registration is being held exclusively online. Visit bsualumni.org to identify your team, make a payment and choose to play either in the morning or in the evening.

Non-golfers or those unable to participate are invited to take part in an online auction, which will open Aug. 17 at bsualumni.org/event/43rd-annual-gordy-skaar-memorial-golf-tournament/ and close Aug. 28.

Hole sponsorships to support BSU athletics are available for $125 by visiting bsualumni.org/skaar-hole-sponsors/.