If you’ve recently seen a snowmobile riding across the waters of Lake Bemidji, your eyes haven’t deceived you.

Avid snowmobiler Brad Trask has been gearing up this summer for a run at a Guinness World Record. He hopes to set a new record this fall for farthest distance on a snowmobile on water.

The record has been on Trask’s mind since the early 2000s when he moved west to the Rockies. His father’s prostate cancer diagnosis two years ago is what motivated him to officially make his push for the record.

“I’ve always snowmobiled with my family and my dad out west,” Trask said. “When I was out west, I was skipping the water kind of for fun and I thought it might be something worth shooting to make a record for distance. I never really had the opportunity in the early 2000s to go through with it.”

His father, Bob Trask, is now virtually cancer-free after undergoing radiation treatment at the Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center in Bemidji.

“I didn’t know a lot about (prostate cancer),” Brad said. “I wanted to do something to raise some funds for it, raise some awareness and help spread the word.”

That’s where Ride the Distance for Prostate Cancer comes into play.

Trask, who grew up about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji in Pinewood, began preparing for his record attempt last year. He aims to not only eclipse the current Guinness World Record of 43.3 miles set in Canada in 2005, but also several unofficial records in the 140-mile range.

Ultimately, he wants to shatter those records and ride non-stop for 200 miles. Trask plans to make his attempt by circling Lake Bemidji approximately 14 times, a task that would take around five hours riding at an average speed of 40 mph.

As for the physics of the feat, snowmobiles need to travel at about 28-30 mph to break the surface tension of the water. The wide tracks allow for the machine to stay afloat.

“It’s kind of like skipping a rock, but you have some horsepower helping you,” Trask said. “About 160 horsepower.”

What possesses someone to ride a snowmobile across open water? For most people, Trask said it happens accidentally the first time.

“They were riding on a lake that they thought was frozen, and they hit some open water,” he said. “Often it’s unintentional. After you’ve done that a couple of times, the fear factor is... you’re kind of over that hump, so then it becomes exciting to hit open water and see how far you can go.

“... It’s just kind of progressed from there to, now, let’s set a record. Let’s do something that somebody hasn’t done before.”

Snowmobiles are not built to skim across water, of course, so the record attempt comes with its own unique set of challenges, including making the sled more waterproof.

“The number one thing is your belt getting wet, or any water in the intake,” Trask said. “If your engine gets any water in the air intake, you’re done. Water in the intake, or water in the belt and the belt slipping are the two biggest things.”

Carrying enough fuel to last 200 miles is another obstacle. Trask has practiced refueling techniques this summer to hopefully overcome that hurdle. His background as an engineer in the aerospace industry has helped him navigate the challenges.

“Each run I feel like I’ve learned things and taken it a bit further each time to now where we’ve worked out a lot of the bugs we’d feel that were plaguing us early on,” Trask said. “Now we can focus on making some long-distance runs.”

He’d originally hoped to make his world-record attempt last month, but has needed more time to work out the problems. But he still has his sights set on the record.

“I plan to continue practicing through the fall, and if things feel right and line up, I’ll see what I can do this fall to break the record,” he said.

For more information, visit RideTheDistance2020.com, where you can find links to donate to the Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Trask is seeking additional sponsors to help make the ride possible. To become a sponsor, visit the aforementioned website or email bradtrask@gmail.com.

For the latest news on the ride, visit the Ride the Distance for Prostate Cancer page on Facebook.