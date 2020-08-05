The NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced Wednesday afternoon that it had decided to cancel the division’s seven fall championships “due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The move came hours after the NCAA Board of Governors announced it would allow each division to make a decision on fall championships. The announcement that Division III fall championships were canceled arrived early Wednesday afternoon, and was followed by the D-II decision hours later.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, of which Bemidji State is a member, has not yet announced if it will move forward with regular-season competition. Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular season in the fall semester as long as they follow the Board of Governors’ requirements.

The NSIC announced last week that it was delaying the start of its fall season. Currently, Sept. 26 is the start date for competition in football, cross country and golf, while Oct. 2 is the start date for soccer and volleyball.

The D-II Presidents Council determined “that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes,” according to a news release.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said council chair Sandra Jordan in the release. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

Part of the reason behind the decision was the NCAA’s requirement stipulating 50% of teams must compete in a division’s given sport in order for a championship to take place. That would have proven difficult given that 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced, as of Wednesday, that they will not compete during the traditional fall season.

Last month, the Division II Administrative Committee approved waivers to allow D-II athletes to retain the use of a season of competition if their team completes 50% or less of the sport’s maximum contests for the 2020-21 academic year. Athletes who qualify for the waiver, or whose schools cancel the season entirely, will receive an extension of their eligibility.