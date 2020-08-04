BEMIDJI -- Eight individuals and one team will be inducted into the Bemidji State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021. The induction will take place as part of the university’s Alumni B-Club/Athletic Hall of Fame Weekend proposed for a date in late February.

The inductees include former BSU athletes Mike Alexander (men’s hockey, 1982-86), Amber Fryklund (women’s hockey, 2000-03), Joel Olander (men’s swimming and diving, 1977-81), Cristy Risberg (women’s track and field, 1993-96) and Matt Wellumson (football 1981, 1983, 1985-86).

Former football player and 1974 graduate Jerry Lano will receive the Alumni Coaching Achievement Award, while 1961 graduate Frederick Baker will be the John S. Glas Honorary Letterwinner.

The 2000 BSU men’s indoor track and field team will be enshrined in the Team Hall of Fame, and Craig Hougen (track and field/cross country, 1977-79, 1990-2015) will assume his place in the BSU Coaches Hall of Fame.

With the latest class of inductees, the BSU Athletic Hall of Fame will now include 195 individuals, 25 BSU coaches, 22 teams, nine Alumni Coaching Achievement Award winners and eight John S. Glas Honorary Letterwinners. The hall of fame was established in 1978.

Alexander is the all-time leading scorer in Beaver men’s hockey history with 252 points (98g-154a) and led the team in scoring in 1984-85, including a program-record 58 assists and 90 points as a senior. A two-time All-American, he was a member of Bemidji State’s undefeated 1984 national championship team and captained the team to its ninth national title in 1986.

Likewise, Fryklund is the all-time leading scorer for the BSU women’s hockey program by logging 122 points from 59 goals and 63 assists, and also recorded a single-season record 49 points in 2000-01. She also ranks first all-time in goals and second in assists.

Olander was a three-time All-American diver who helped lead the Beavers to four conference championships and four NAIA championship appearances. He was a member of the 1979-80 men’s swimming and diving team that was enshrined into the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Risberg claimed seven event conference championships for the indoor and outdoor track and field teams over her career. She earned All-American honors in 1994 and captained the Beavers as a senior in 1996.

Wellumson, a defensive tackle on the football team, ranks second on BSU’s single-season sack list with 13.5 in 1986, while his 20.5 career sacks place him third all-time with the program. He was an All-America Honorable Mention selection in 1986 while playing on one of the NAIA’s top scoring defenses.

Wellumson battled thyroid cancer during his playing career and served as a source of inspiration to his teammates. He died of cancer at the age of 31 in 1995.

Lano was a three-year letterwinner for the Beaver football team before embarking on a 40-year high school football coaching career, which featured three Illinois state championships. Following his third state title in 2011, he was selected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He retired from coaching in 2013.

Hougen was a member of the BSU athletics staff for 28 seasons between 1977 and 2015 when he earned six NSIC Coach of the Year awards in track and field and cross country. He served as head coach of the men’s track and field team beginning in 1989, became the women’s head coach in 1993 and then took over the cross country team in 1998.

The 2000 men’s indoor track and field team featured NSIC event champions Andy Eggerth (55-meter hurdles and 400m dash), Jesse Miller (600m dash), Aaron Feia (800m run and mile run) and Joe Ferraro (shot put). The team became the first and only in program history to win a conference championship.

Baker was a member of Bemidji State’s track and field, cross country, basketball and football teams before he graduated in 1961. A longtime benefactor to BSU and Beaver athletics, he is the namesake of the Frederick P. Baker Training Center, which was dedicated in 2019 after his gift to the university. The indoor training facility was formerly the John S. Glas Fieldhouse before the renovation.