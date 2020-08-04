The Minnesota State High School League this morning is set to determine what will happen with fall high school sports in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One option is to move fall sports to a fourth season (March 15-May 15), meaning football or volleyball or soccer could be played then. Another option is a delayed start to the fall sports seasons.

The virtual board of directors meeting began at 9 a.m., with discussion of “Return to Participation” as an action item, per the meeting agenda.

MORE: See the meeting agenda here

This story will be updated. Stay with us today for more information.