BEMIDJI -- The Gillett Wellness Center at Bemidji State University is set to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began with a reduced schedule starting Monday, Aug. 3.

The facility will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the initial reopening period. The center expects to extend its hours, including weekends, at a later date.

Health and advanced cleaning protocols will be followed, and face masks are required to be worn while inside the facility. Equipment has been spaced out to provide social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols have been created.

The pool, locker rooms, showers and rock wall will remain closed. Basketball and racquetball are not available at this time.

Guests and members, including BSU students, faculty, staff and Bemidji area community members, will be asked to keep six feet apart from each other. Visitors are also asked to stay home if they have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptoms.

For more information, visit bemidjistate.edu/services/campus-recreation/gillett-wellness-center.