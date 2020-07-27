BURNSVILLE -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is delaying the start of its fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The football, cross country and golf seasons are now slated to begin practice Sept. 2 with the first contests set for Sept. 26. Soccer and volleyball teams can start practicing Sept. 8 with matches beginning Oct. 2.

The league’s football programs will now play an 8-game schedule, down from the normal 11 games. Soccer will play an 11-match season and volleyball a 15-match season, down from the usual 18- and 28-match seasons in those respective sports.

“This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” NSIC commissioner Erin Lind said in a news release. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans. At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”

The NSIC had already eliminated nonconference games in fall sports earlier this offseason after the NCAA Division II Presidents Council reduced the maximum and minimum number of permitted contests in May. The league normally plays a conference-only schedule in football.

Bemidji State is now slated to open its football season at home Sept. 26 against Augustana and close the season Nov. 14 at Sioux Falls. North and South Division championships will not be awarded this year. Only an overall conference champion will be crowned.

Let’s go! Not easy making a tough decision but think this is great news from the NSIC. Now let’s all do our part to make this modified Fall happen. Mask up, social distance, make choices that give us the best chance!! https://t.co/LbJKGUXfWf — Brent Bolte (@CoachBolte) July 27, 2020

The Beaver soccer team is scheduled to play its first match Oct. 2 at Augustana before finishing the season Nov. 6 at home to Minnesota Crookston. The NSIC Tournament is planned for Nov. 13 and 15.

BSU volleyball is set to start the season at home Oct. 2 by hosting Upper Iowa with the season concluding Nov. 17 at St. Cloud State. The NSIC Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 21-22.

Updated cross country and golf schedules have not yet been released.

At least seven NCAA Division II conferences, including the NSIC, have delayed the start of their fall seasons. At least six D-II leagues have suspended their football seasons, along with most other fall sports, and are considering moving them to the spring semester, as the Great Lakes Valley Conference announced it would on Monday.

The NSIC will continue to monitor the latest developments regarding the pandemic.

“Athletics is a vital aspect of all 16 of our campus communities and we owe it to our student-athletes to exhaust all options that will result in an opportunity for them to compete in their sport,” Lind said. “We are optimistic that remedies to manage the virus and minimize spread will improve over time which would provide a more consistent season and positive experience for our student-athletes. Although we are not able to guarantee this given the uncertain nature of the virus, we are committed to exploring all options.”