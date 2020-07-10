BEMIDJI -- At least one sport in Bemidji is back with a bang.

The Bemidji High School trap team is a few weeks into its summer youth trap shooting league, which has provided kids some normalcy amid a season that is anything but.

“The biggest thing is to keep the kids shooting,” said first-year manager Rob Billings. “Keep them comfortable with the firearms so that, once we get back into our fall league, which is coming up, kids are warmed up and ready to go.”

The program started on June 24 and runs through July 22. Each participant will shoot 11 rounds of trap, with the low score dropped, for a 10-round score. The number of rounds is half the amount of last summer’s total, but Billings said that cut will help brace for any unforeseen obstacles that may arise from the pandemic-altered season.

“Things are a little bit different,” he said. “If, for some reason, things change and we have to cut it short, we wanted to have kids shoot all the rounds that they could.”

And yet, shortened season or not, it’s still a valuable time for the kids to participate.

“It’s a good time for the kids to get out,” Billings said. “They haven’t been able to hang out with friends a lot lately, with school being canceled and all that, so this is a way for them to get out of the house and see their friends. … It’s kind of exciting for some of the kids to be able to do that.”

Billings said 33 students have enrolled in the league, ranging from 11-year-olds to incoming high school seniors. And all of them know from the get-go what the top priority is.

“Safety is obviously our No. 1 thing, no matter what, when it comes to the program,” Billings said. “The one thing with trap is that you have to follow the rules, and there are no exceptions. … The kids, it seems like they automatically know that. They know the seriousness of what we do.

“They learn that safety right off the bat, and they are much more comfortable around firearms.”

Participants can control their own schedule, as well, shooting on either Wednesdays or Saturdays each week at Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club. Coaches are on hand to offer instructions during the Wednesday evening sessions, which Billings said he hopes will help participants elevate their scores as close to a perfect 25 as possible.

The league is also following all health guidelines set up by the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club, which includes social distancing and extra hand washing.

And although even trap shooting is a far cry from normal right now, Billings said the opportunity to participate goes a long way for those looking to stay involved.

“It’s great,” Billings said of the reception he’s received. “The kids are wonderful. They love doing it. They love the program, they love shooting.”

The high school team also lost seven seniors to graduation this year: Mason Bitker, Kaleb Bruns, Berkley Ewert, Owen Hilliard, Katelynn Karbowski, Mason Karvakko and Brandon Morris.