BEMIDJI -- The new second ice sheet being constructed at the Bemidji Community Arena will be named the Sanford POWER Rink thanks to a partnership between the arena corporation and Sanford Health. The collaboration will also see Sanford POWER provide year-round strength and conditioning programs at the BCA beginning this fall or winter.

“The completion of the addition at the BCA has presented us with a unique chance to make our Sanford POWER services more readily available in the community,” said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, in a news release. “We couldn’t be more pleased that the (Bemidji Community Arena Corporation) reached out to us with this opportunity and look forward to what this new partnership will bring for our organizations and for Bemidji.”

Sanford Health has partnered with Bemidji High School and other local schools for the past eight years to offer summer strength and conditioning programs for student-athletes. The new rink will give the programs a full-time home.

“We’ve seen great success with our middle school and high school summer POWER programs. Unfortunately, without a permanent, designated space, we’ve only been able to offer these programs during the summer up to this point,” Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota executive director for orthopedics and sports medicine services Brad Neis said in the release. “This facility will allow us to better meet the training needs of our community.”

Sanford Health already has dedicated Sanford POWER facilities in the Fargo, N.D., Bismarck, N.D., and Sioux Falls, S.D., areas.

The new BCA practice rink will provide training services and facilities for athletes and community members to take part in Sanford POWER programs. Among the forms of training that will be offered are athletic performance training, mental performance coaching, return to performance programs, running services, and sports nutrition.

Sanford will lease dedicated space in the BCA facility for year-round POWER services.

The space will be divided into two areas. One will offer year-round training for hockey players of all ages, and the other will be for all athletes and community members to take part in training.

Construction on the second rink is expected to be completed by this fall.