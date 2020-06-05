BEMIDJI -- Sanford POWER will host its annual summer strength and conditioning program June 15 through Aug. 6 with enhanced COVID-19 guidelines to ensure athlete and trainer safety, Sanford Health announced in a news release Friday.

The summer program will be held outdoors at Bemidji High School’s track and football field. No more than nine students per hour-long session will be allowed per training coach. Temperatures of all staff and students participating will be checked daily.

High school athletes (entering grades 9-12 this fall) in Bemidji will have the opportunity to participate in the strength and conditioning program. The Sanford POWER program offers ground-based training techniques to improve overall athletic enhancement.

Area professionals and Sanford Health’s training staff will lead the program. The training implements the latest in strength, speed, agility, plyometric, flexibility, explosive power development, along with conditioning training and injury prevention.

Sessions will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 15 through Aug. 6 with hourly sessions scheduled in half-hour increments from 6:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Aryn Deshane at (218) 368-3468. To register before the registration deadline on June 11, visit sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/power-bemidji-summer-program.