If you’re not careful, a Bemidji-Cloquet matchup can often cause quite a bit of confusion. Now, it’s a match made in heaven.

The Lumberjacks of the two northern Minnesota cities have teamed up for a change, joining forces as they march through the Minnesota State High School League’s Nickname Challenge.

The tournament, comprised of 64 Minnesota high school nicknames, has whittled down to the top 16 after two rounds of voting on Twitter. And the Jacks are still dancing.

As a reporter, Bemidji-Cloquet games are always a bit more difficult to write. Since the two schools share a moniker, I’ll tiptoe around nickname references, sometimes resorting to “the visiting Lumberjacks” or “the Lumberjacks of Bemidji,” but mostly avoiding any mentions altogether.

As for the teams themselves, they’ve grown familiar with one another as they battle it out in various sports. (There’s an easy “I bet the Lumberjacks will win” joke there for the taking every time, too.)

But there’s no denying their shared success in this virtual tournament.

The top eight nicknames in each region, as determined by MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea, received a seed. The final eight in each region, Lumberjacks included, were unseeded and assigned to a random first-round pairing.

That didn’t scare the Lumberjack faithful, though. Over 800 votes poured in for them when they opened against the Yellowjackets of Perham, a No. 3 seed, and the Jacks won by nearly 300 votes. They grew more dominant in the second round, taking down the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers with a 68.2% majority. And, hey, it sure doesn’t hurt to have two communities campaigning for the same contender.

Bemidji may not have live sports right now, but local fans finally have reason to get back to saying, “Go Jacks.” And that’s a breath of fresh air for everybody.

Next up is the No. 2 seed of the region, the Wrenshall Wrens. The Duluth-area town of 415 residents has drummed up enough support to take down the Minnetonka Skippers and the McGregor Mercuries so far.

Now, there’s still no easy path to a championship for the Lumberjack faithful. Heavyweights like the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Moorhead Spuds -- both No. 1 seeds -- are the tournament’s darlings, while other lethal challengers like the Fergus Falls Otters and the Winona Winhawks lead the pack, as well.

The tournament isn’t without its Cinderellas, either, as the East Grand Forks Green Wave and Two Harbors Agates have joined the Lumberjacks in a group of five unseeded nicknames to reach the Sweet 16.

Several area teams have succumbed to some of the other tributes. The Flyers of Bagley and Little Falls reached the second round, while the Blackduck Drakes were a first-round victim despite garnering a five seed.

But the Lumberjacks have held their own so far, and rightfully so. With Bemidji’s culture tied so closely to the legacy of Paul Bunyan, the school proudly owns as fitting a nickname as possible.

The Lumberjacks will be vying for an Elite 8 spot when voting resumes, which is now at a to-be-determined date in light of the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests in the Twin Cities. All scheduling, polls and results can be found on Millea’s Twitter profile at @MSHSLjohn.

View the entire bracket below: