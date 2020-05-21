BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State’s Tia Neuharth and Derek Thompson are among 32 individuals to be named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Honor Student-Athlete and scholarship award winners.

Neuharth is a two-time Division II Scholar All-North/Central First Team honoree and 2019 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American. The Prior Lake native recently graduated from BSU with a nursing degree.

A three-time All-NSIC selection and two-time first-team pick, Neuharth started all 19 games on the Beaver women’s soccer team’s back line in 2019 and served as team captain. She was a regular on the NSIC All-Academic Team and earned All-Academic Team of Excellence honors in her final three seasons.

Thompson, a forward on the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, led the Beavers by shooting 51.2% percent from the field as a junior in 2019-20, good for sixth in the NSIC. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, ranking second on the team in both categories. The Cold Spring native became the 19th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points late in the season.

A business administration major, Thompson has regularly made the NSIC All-Academic Team and earned All-Academic Team of Excellence honors in the last two seasons.

The league also announced Minnesota State’s Maggie Knier (women’s swimming and diving) as its 2020 Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award for Academic Excellence, and fellow Maverick Alex Goettl (football) as the recipient of the 2020 Dr. William Britton Scholar-Athlete Award for Academic Excellence.