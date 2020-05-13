BEMIDJI -- KBUN SportsRadio and Bemidji High School have announced a new partnership making the station the Lumberjacks’ official and exclusive radio and streaming partner for the next five years, according to a news release from KBUN on Thursday. The agreement, which was passed at an earlier school board meeting, means that BHS and KBUN have formalized a relationship that has been in place since KBUN-AM first signed on.
KBUN, a Paul Bunyan Broadcasting station, has transmitted Lumberjack sporting events since 1946.
KBUN will continue to carry more than 100 broadcasts per year on KBUN SportsRadio 104.5, KBUN Plus (AM 1450/FM 94.9) and on the two KBUN streaming channels. The station also plans to build on recent additions to online coverage at kbunsportsradio.com.