MOORHEAD — Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference commissioner Erin Lind said the league is currently making plans to start its fall sports seasons as usual. However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that blueprint is subject to change.

“If you talk to me 30 days from now, we might have a different plan in place,” Lind said.

A key meeting for NCAA Division II conferences and member schools is set to take place next Tuesday, May 19, when the D-II Presidents Council is scheduled to meet. One important topic is minimum and maximum contests for all sports during the 2020-21 academic school year.

“That will kind of lay out the framework,” Lind said.

“I expect there to be some decisions to be made in the Presidents Council meeting,” said Minnesota State Moorhead athletic director Doug Peters.

The Division II Presidents Council is able to make one-year changes without them going to a vote of the member schools. The division's landscape had a significant change this week as the California Collegiate Athletic Association announced it would not have any fall sports in 2020. The CCAA has 13 members.

“It’s the first big domino that really fell,” Peters said.

If the DII Presidents Council decides to alter minimum and maximum contests for the upcoming school year, that could allow conferences and schools flexibility to change their scheduling structures if needed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lind said providing a healthy student-athlete experience and cost containment are two primary things scheduling flexibility could help facilitate.

“What it gives us is some tools to work with cost containment. That’s primarily what it does,” Peters added. “I would say everything starts with the safety of the student-athletes and the fans and the coaches and everybody that’s involved with it.”

Lind said the NSIC league office is also working on "scenario planning" if the fall sports aren’t able to start as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, what would different start dates look like. Including Bemidji State, the conference has 16 schools, both public and private, in five different states and that also presents challenges. Each state and/or university system could potentially each have differing policies in regards to dealing with COVID-19.

“There is not a shortage of work. There is no right answer. I think the best thing for our league right now is we’ve been very open about communicating and sticking together,” Lind said. “We’re going to get through this. I can’t tell you what it’s going to look like, but I can tell you people are working really hard.”

Lind said if there is a reduction in contests for all sports, including ones in the fall, for the upcoming school year that could provide the option to push the start window for each sport.

For example, if the football regular season starts weeks later, practices could potentially open when school starts, instead of weeks before classes begin. The current maximum for regular-season football games is 11 and the minimum is eight.

Later start dates for all fall sports could have a financial benefit for athletic departments, by not having athletes on campus earlier than general students. Less contests would likely cut travel costs.

“I’m optimistic that we will get through something, but I’m also realistic that it’s not going to look the same as it has for the years previous, and we have to be OK with that,” Lind said. “I don’t think anyone in this league has their head in the sand. Everyone is very much trying to be optimistic, understanding that we have to be flexible and we have to be nimble. And yeah, it’s not going to feel the same. That’s just the space we’re living in right now.”

Peters is a member of the Division II Management Council, representing the NSIC. The Management Council has 28 members and reports directly to the Presidents Council.

“I think we’ll have some direction mid next week,” Peters said, referring to the Presidents Council meeting.

Lind said to start the fall sports season as scheduled, a decision would need to likely be made by mid-summer. Having students physically return to campus in the fall is paramount.

“If we don’t have a physical presence on campus, athletics would not be happening,” Lind said.

Peters added: “Ideally we’d like to know in that mid-June place, but at the end of the day we’re going to be flexible and adaptable to do whatever we can to salvage our fall sports in any way that we can.”