BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School held a virtual version of its annual athletic celebration on Wednesday, announcing numerous scholarship winners and other awards.

Gwendoline Youso and Kolden Michalicek were recognized as Triple “A” Award winners for excelling in academics, arts and athletics at BHS.

Four seniors earned the George Pelawa scholarship: Lindsey Hildenbrand, Ashley Hofstad, Gage Mostad and Nick Snell.

Winners of the Buck Robbins Scholarship were JD Bitter, Emma Stanoch and Anikka Takkunen.

Katie Alto and Quincy Wilson earned the Bemidji Youth Basketball Scholarship, while Jenna Jones and Ben Hess earned the Bemidji Youth Soccer Scholarship.

Silas Hess and Michalicek were recipients of the Bun and Elvira Fortier Scholarship.

Laura Davis was awarded the Troy Nelson Scholarship, while Taylor Wade took home the Red Wilson Scholarship. Youso also took home the Sue Tibstra Memorial Scholarship, and Ben Hess grabbed the Dennis Aguiar Scholarship.

Silas Hess and Alto were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Both participated in soccer and basketball, while Hess was set to compete in tennis and Alto in track and field before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring sports season.

Cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field coach Nina Lubarski was named Assistant Coach of the Year, as well.

Hendricks also said in the video that all seniors set to compete in a spring sport will receive letters for the 2020 season.

Earlier this month, Bemidji High School said the annual Athletic Hall of Fame inductions would not take place this year. Next year’s class could potentially be larger to make up for this year’s cancellation.

View the entire video below.