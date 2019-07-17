BEMIDJI -- Last weekend marked the end of an unorthodox academic year at Bemidji State University.

Instead of an in-person commencement, a virtual celebration for graduates was held. It was inevitably a bit of an anticlimactic end to the school year.

The same could be said for how the Beavers’ 2019-20 athletic season ended. The coronavirus pandemic forced an early end to the spring sports season, as well as the postseason run of the men’s hockey team.

Even so, seven BSU programs were able to conclude their seasons as normal, while seven others can only wonder what could have been.

To provide a little bit of closure, the following is a look back at the 2019-20 BSU athletic season.

Fall

The season opened Sept. 5 with a pair of victories by the Bemidji State football and women’s soccer teams.

The football squad had a knack for pulling off its share of late-game magic last fall.

Trailing Augustana 20-13 with 1:12 left, the Beavers marched 95 yards for the game-winning touchdown, a 12-yard pass from third-string quarterback Emmett Enright to Malik Williams. BSU went for broke on the ensuing 2-point conversion, which paid off and resulted in a miraculous 21-20 win on homecoming.

The magic continued one week later when Bemidji State scored 25 unanswered points in the final 9 minutes, 4 seconds to stun Southwest Minnesota State 25-24 in Marshall.

Losses to Winona State and Concordia-St. Paul ended the team’s NSIC North title hopes, though the Beavers fought through injury woes to finish the year 8-3.

Meanwhile in soccer, BSU extended a regular-season home winning streak to 29 games in its home finale, a program record.

Bemidji State made a late push for its second straight NSIC regular-season title, but finished just four points shy in fourth place. Hopes of a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance were dashed with a 1-0 loss to St. Cloud State in the NSIC quarterfinals, though the program completed its fifth straight winning campaign at 12-6-1.

The volleyball team matched its highest win total under head coach Kevin Ulmer, finishing 7-21. None were more memorable than a 3-1 upset win over No. 8 Wayne State, BSU’s first victory over a ranked opponent during Ulmer’s tenure.

In cross country, the Beavers took 13th at the NSIC Championships and witnessed six runners set PR times in the NCAA Central Region Championships.

Winter and beyond

The puck dropped on hockey season Oct. 4 when the Bemidji State women opened the 2019-20 campaign against Lindenwood.

One month later, the Beavers embarked on what became the longest win streak in program history, clinching the milestone with a seventh consecutive victory Dec. 13 at Union.

The streak was eventually snapped after nine wins, but two games later, BSU secured its second upset victory over a top-ranked Wisconsin team in as many seasons, the latest a 3-2 triumph.

On the brink of elimination in Game 2 of a WCHA quarterfinal series, Bemidji State outlasted Minnesota Duluth 2-1 in a four-overtime marathon. Reece Hunt scored the winner after 128 minutes, 43 seconds of play, making the game the longest in program history and the fourth-longest ever played in Division I women’s hockey.

Despite the overtime heroics, the Beavers’ season came to an end in Game 3, finishing the year at 16-18-3.

The BSU men’s hockey team went on a tear of its own in the second half of 2019-20. After starting the season 8-7-3, the Beavers became one of the hottest teams in the nation by going 12-2-2 the rest of the regular season and came within a win of a MacNaughton Cup title as WCHA champions.

The program entered the postseason with an eye on earning its first NCAA Tournament bid in a decade. Bemidji State took care of business in the WCHA quarterfinals before the pandemic wiped out the rest of the season and dreams of going to the Big Dance, ending at 22-10-5 and ranked No. 11 in both national polls and No. 12 in the Pairwise.

The BSU men’s basketball team accomplished its first winning season in six years, going 14-13 after a first-round NSIC Tournament exit to Minnesota State. Logan Bader and Derek Thompson each joined the program’s 1,000 Point Club, becoming the fourth pair of teammates to do so in the same season.

Progress was made in women’s hoops as the Beavers finished at 9-18, the best mark during head coach Chelsea DeVille’s five-year tenure, though the year ended in defeat to Augustana in the NSIC Tournament first round.

The women’s track and field team managed to take 11th at the NSIC Indoor Championships, but was unable to begin the outdoor season. Zoe Christensen had been set to compete at the D-II indoor nationals before it was canceled.

In all, six spring programs witnessed their seasons end unceremoniously by COVID-19, including track and field, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, baseball and softball. The softball squad’s doubleheader sweep of Lock Haven in Florida on March 13 will stand as the final BSU athletics event of the 2019-20 season.

When exactly the Beavers will next take the field of play remains uncertain, but it will be a welcome sight for many when that day finally comes.