BEMIDJI -- Although Special Olympics Minnesota last month canceled the 2020 Summer Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bemidji Special Olympics would still like to encourage participation in the 2020 Virtual Summer Games.

No registration is required and participation is open to all community members, who are encouraged to virtually compete in any of the 19 events offered. Participants can practice and compete at home in order to follow social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines.

To participate in the 2020 Virtual Games, participants are urged to visit summer.specialolympicsminnesota.org and pick the activities they’d like to compete in virtually before practicing their chosen event. Competitors are then directed to submit their best scores by May 18. Those without internet access will be able to participate using the offline program.

Bemidji Special Olympics, part of Special Olympics Minnesota, organizes athletes, volunteers, unified partners and coaches to provide year-round training and activities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities.

To learn more about the 2020 Virtual Summer Games, visit the aforementioned website. To learn more about Bemidji Special Olympics, check out the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bemidjispecialolympics.