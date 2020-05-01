BEMIDJI -- Hopeful inductees to the Bemidji High School Athletic Hall of Fame will have to wait just a little while longer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony has been postponed to 2021.

Held annually on the first Monday in May, the BHS Hall of Fame has grown by five members each year since 2014. Since its inception in 2001, a total of 108 Lumberjacks have been admitted into the hall.

Activities Director Troy Hendricks said Friday that the 2021 class could be larger, with potentially eight or 10 new entrants.

Most recently, Jared Echternach, Bob Fortier, Richard “Dick” Fortier, Shelly (Kringen) Gulbranson and Bill Rabe joined the exclusive club as 2019 inductees.