BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji High School graduates Alexis Konecne and George Loxtercamp were each named to the 2019-20 Spring Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team this week.

Konecne, a senior on the Minnesota State Moorhead women’s tennis team, earned NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honors in addition to her All-Academic Team selection. The 2016 BHS graduate finished 5-1 in singles matches and 7-2 in doubles matches for the Dragons this season. MSUM was unbeaten at 9-0 when the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Loxtercamp, a redshirt sophomore pitcher on the St. Cloud State baseball team, finished the 2020 season with a 2-0 record and a 2.70 ERA. The right hander recorded 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched for the Huskies, who stood at 9-5 when the remainder of the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Loxtercamp is a 2017 BHS graduate.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.20 or better. A 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher is needed to qualify for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.