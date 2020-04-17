BURNSVILLE -- A total of 41 Bemidji State athletes landed a spot on the 2019-20 Spring Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team, with 24 also earning NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence recognition.

The Beaver track and field team led with 14 selections overall, followed by baseball (12), softball (five), women’s golf and tennis (four each) and men’s golf (two).

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.20 or better. A 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher is needed to qualify for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

BSU Spring NSIC All-Academic Team Honorees

Baseball

*Owen Anderson (Jr., Grand Marais); *Brooks Bachmann (So., Grand Rapids); *Hunter Haggenmiller (So., Parkers Prairie); *Austin Weisz (Jr., Little Falls); Jake Carlson (So., Princeton); Xavier Carrasco (Sr., Peoria, Ariz.); Matt Kummet (Jr., Pierz); Hunter Lake (Jr., Barnum); Jake Olson (Sr., Fall Creek, Wis.); John Perkins (So., Spicer); Ethan Webb (Jr., Frisco, Texas); Wyatt White (Jr., New London).

Men’s Golf

TJ Raden (So., Sartell); Aaron Schnathorst (Jr., Detroit Lakes).

Women’s Golf

*Taiylor Ellingson (So., Grand Forks, N.D.); *Lauren Stockmoe (Jr., Alexandria); Elise Stockmoe (Jr., Alexandria); Kalley Wagner (Sr., St. Francis).

Softball

*Elaina Christiansen (So., Brainerd); *Lexi Derrick (Sr., New Richmond); *Sami Dullum (Jr., Harwood, N.D.); Stephi Dullum (Jr., Harwood, N.D.); Olivia Tucker (Sr., Grantsburg, Wis.).

Outdoor Track & Field

*Faith Beck (So., Dickinson, N.D.); *Jonae Bond (Sr., Oshawa, Ontario); *Zoe Christensen (So., Glencoe); *Carissa Decko (Jr., Deer River); *Ashley Herdering (Sr., Melrose); *Elizabeth Hiltner (So., Osakis); *Beatrice Kjelland (So., Park River, N.D.); *Kristen Petron (Sr., Rice); *Ryne Prigge (So., Ely); *Coley Rezabek (So., Sunrise Beach, Mo.); *Allyna Storms (Jr., Becker); *Katelyn Wagner (So., Crookston.); Libby Christenson (Jr., Stewartville); Analise Fabre (Jr., St. Charles).

Tennis

*Samantha Edlund (So., Bemidji); *Hannah Peterson (Jr., Menomonie, Wis.); *Laney Rutkowski (So., Winona); Brooke Mimmack (Sr., Brainerd).

* Denotes NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honorees