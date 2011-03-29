MINNEAPOLIS -- Special Olympics Minnesota announced Monday, April 20, that it has canceled the 2020 Summer Games, one of the organization’s marquee events each year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is instead inviting athletes, coaches and volunteers to participate in the 2020 Virtual Summer Games. The event begins Monday, April 20, and is open to all Special Olympics athletes, coaches and Unified partners.

For the virtual games, athletes will train, compete and submit their results from home. Special Olympics Minnesota will celebrate their accomplishments virtually May 27 when their results will be revealed on social media.

The public is invited to volunteer for the Virtual Summer Games by signing up to watch the event’s celebration video and leaving positive comments of encouragement. To learn more, visit somn.org/volunteer.