The University of Wisconsin will not grant its current spring-sports seniors another year of eligibility, despite being allowed to do so by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With all spring sports wiped out because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA announced March 30 that athletes in baseball, softball, tennis, golf, outdoor track and field, lacrosse, rowing, men's volleyball, beach volleyball and women's water polo could return for another year of competition.

However, the implementation of that guideline -- including how scholarships would be divided -- was left to the discretion of individual schools. Wisconsin took advantage of that flexibility to announce Thursday that it won't be bringing back its seniors.

The university issued a statement that read, in part, "The athletic department has made the decision to not pursue waivers that would extend the eligibility of our senior student-athletes. Student-athletes in their fourth year of eligibility have concluded their careers with us.

"This group of student-athletes has our full support up to, including and beyond graduation. They are Badgers for life and we are greatly appreciative of the way they have represented our department and the university."

The announcement comes a day after Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, the former Badgers football coach, told WIBA-AM that he saw "a lot of problems" with bringing back the 2020 senior class.

"You've got a group of freshmen coming in. Do you want this group coming back?" Alvarez said. "How does that (affect) roster size? There's a financial burden that goes along with that.

"What we did was contact all of our spring head coaches. We wanted them to contact their student athletes and see where they were. I think we had 35 seniors. ...

"I think all of our seniors are going to be graduating by May or this summer. ... Many of them had internships, many of them had jobs already and had their future planned, but there is no guarantee that if you were on (financial) aid, you were going to be put back on aid."

Alvarez mentioned that other groups of seniors, such as musicians whose final performances were canceled, were affected by the coronavirus outbreak as much as athletes.

"I think our faculty reps felt it shouldn't be one group ... cherrypicked to get credit and be able to come back and pick up that year of eligibility," he said. "What we tried to do was encourage our seniors to go ahead and if you are going to graduate, graduate and move on with your life. We appreciate everything that you've done, but move forward."