BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School participated in the #BeTheLightMN trend on Monday, joining hundreds of other Minnesota high schools in turning on stadium lights to recognize seniors who currently aren't able to participate in athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Millea of the Minnesota State High School League has championed the statewide trend through social media. As of Monday evening, more than 220 high schools have pledged to light up their stadiums at various times and lengths, including area schools Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena and Kelliher, according to the MSHSL.