BEMIDJI -- Much of Minnesota will put a spotlight on its stadiums this spring, even if there aren’t games unfolding on them. Bemidji High School is no different.

BHS announced Monday morning that it will turn the lights on at the BSU baseball field, where the Lumberjack baseball team plays its home games, for 20 minutes, 20 seconds, starting at 7 p.m. on Mondays.

Bemidji’s ceremonial flip of the switch is meant “to recognize our wonderful community and the class of 2020.” All spring sports competition has been suspended until at least May 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The school encouraged the community to follow social distancing guidelines and to not gather in groups but to enjoy from afar.

John Millea of the Minnesota State High School League has championed the statewide trend through social media. As of early Monday afternoon, more than 160 high schools have pledged to light up their stadiums at various times and lengths, including area schools Bagley, Blackduck and Cass Lake-Bena, according to the MSHSL.