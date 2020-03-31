The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to Division I spring-sport athletes while ruling against such relief for winter-sport athletes, including hockey and basketball players.

The move by the Division I council on Monday was made in response to the coronavirus outbreak that wiped out the entire spring-sports season. Winter sports were largely done with their regular seasons when the shutdown commenced on March 12, but postseason events, including the men's and women's hockey and basketball tournaments, were canceled.

Division II and III spring-sports athletes had previously been granted an extra year of eligibility following votes by their respective councils.

A ruling on how to handle the scholarships for players receiving an extra year of eligibility will be left to schools and conferences to decide. Players may be granted full scholarships, partial scholarships or no money at all, with schools ruling on a player-by-player basis.

The NCAA's Student Assistance Fund will be available to help pay for some of the additional scholarships.

"The Council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," said M. Grace Calhoun, the council chair and Penn athletic director. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."

The only sport that had its roster limit increased due to the COVID-19-induced shutdown was baseball, though the exact extent of the change wasn't revealed in the council's initial public statement.

Baseball might have been singled out as a reaction to changes in the sport's upcoming draft procedure announced last week.

In an agreement reached by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, the owners received the right to shorten the length of the next two drafts, to as few as five rounds in 2020 and as few as 20 rounds in 2021. Also, players will have to defer a large portion of their signing bonuses in both years.

With the NCAA extending the number of scholarships available in baseball, players will now have increased leverage to weigh against their reduced earning power that would have come from the draft alterations.

Earlier Monday, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the Power 5 conferences had lobbied the NCAA to extend an additional year of eligibility to all spring-sports athletes and to winter-sports athletes who qualified for postseason competition that was not completed.

The student leaders from the Pac-12, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference also sought help from the NCAA to provide housing and food for athletes impacted by COVID-19 campus closures.

"If the NCAA merely focuses on eligibility relief and does not aid those who are unsafe and unable to pay for food and shelter, then we have already failed our peers as collegiate athlete leaders," they wrote.

However, it was unclear if the NCAA acted on that proposal.