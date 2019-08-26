ST. PAUL — The Gophers softball team was in the midst of a dream trip in the middle of March. Players had their early-season games and festivities in Hawaii circled for months.

Between games, the team was experiencing fun bonding activities such as attending a luau. Then things took a turn. The team started to see news coming out about events getting suspended or canceled, and talks started about whether their season would suffer a similar fate.

“The fun kind of shifted,” senior third baseman Katelyn Kemetmueller said.

A week ago Thursday, the team was pulled to the side during breakfast and the dreaded news was delivered: The season was over. So, too, it appeared, were the careers of the team’s six seniors.

“It hit really hard for a lot of us,” senior pitching ace Amber Fiser said. “I think none of us ever thought it would get taken away that fast.”

And then given back? A day later, the NCAA Board of Governors directed all three divisions of NCAA college athletics to “enact legislative modifications and waivers to provide relief to student-athletes and schools impacted by COVID-19.” That included eligibility. Translation: Spring sport seniors likely would be granted an extra year of eligibility to return to school and compete again next spring.

“Once they released that, I think it was a big relief to everyone,” Fiser said. “We’re really grateful the NCAA is giving us another opportunity.”

What are the details?

The NCAA put out its statement two weeks ago Friday and that was about it, at least until last week. That’s when the Division II administrative committee released its regulations and policies on COVID-19 related issues.

The policy states that institutions can “self-apply” extensions of eligibility waivers for student-athletes whose 2020 spring season was canceled. But it only applies to “athletes who would have exhausted eligibility after the spring 2020 term” — aka seniors. It also said a blanket waiver to be issued to permit student-athletes using the extension to enroll at any point during the 2020-21 academic year, as opposed to the next available opportunity. Athletes can also continue to receive their athletic scholarship money without it counting toward the team’s “equivalency limits” on scholarships.

But Concordia-St. Paul athletics director Regan McAthie noted the bill featuring the additional scholarship money will land at the feet of the institutions.

“Some schools might be able to do that, and some schools, quite frankly, might not be able to,” McAthie said. “I think, for us, we’re going to do everything we can to help our students, but there’s still tough decisions that are going to be made along the way.”

Division I athletes and institutions are waiting for the type of clarity that Division II provided, and it will come, but hasn’t yet.

“We haven’t heard anything yet, and there’s so many things (the NCAA is) juggling. I think them making that (initial) statement very soon, right after that decision (to cancel spring sports), I think it provided some hope for kids,” Gophers softball coach Jamie Trachsel said last week. “I think there’s a lot of seniors around the country waiting for those details to come out so they can process that information and how it impacts their lives and their potential decision-making.”

Work for all?

Concordia-St. Paul senior baseball infielder Patrick Bordewick assumed he had played his last collegiate baseball game two weeks and was preparing himself to say goodbye to each of his teammates.

But as news trickled in that spring seniors would indeed be granted another season, his feelings changed. Bordewick is planning on returning to the diamond next spring. He will receive his undergraduate degree in sports management this spring, and now plans to begin working toward his masters in coaching and athletic administration next year while replaying his senior season with the Golden Bears.

“I’m very fortunate and lucky that that’s even an option,” he said.

The Golden Bears had six seniors on their roster this season. Bordewick said perhaps one or two of his classmates may join him in returning. Why won’t they all?

“I know they want to,” he said. “They want another year, want to be playing with this coaching staff and group of guys, because it was just a great time.”

But it’s not that simple. Bordewick, a St. Louis Park, Minn., native, can live at home to cut down on costs next year while continuing his schooling. Coming back makes sense for him.

It won’t for everyone. Concordia-St. Paul softball senior Hannah Carlson was having a career year, hitting .358 at the plate with a team-best .585 slugging percentage. Carlson was enjoying her success, and also excited to move forward with her life upon the conclusion of her playing career.

Now she was rushed into determining whether her career should end now or later.

“Once it actually hit me, it’s like ‘Oh, shoot, what do I do now?’” Carlson said.

She plans to attend grad school for occupational therapy after gaining experience in professional fields — such as mental health — over the next year or two. Another year of school would put that on the back burner.

“I don’t think a lot of full-time jobs would allow me to leave at 2:30 to go to softball practice,” Carlson said. “I don’t think I can make it work. But if I see some of my teammates who are also seniors, and I see some of them going back to play, I think that’s going to be super tough. But I think at this point, I know what’s best for me.”

McAthie said there are so many things for athletes to consider when deciding whether to return for another year of school, particularly those who have finished their planned schooling. She noted there is a public perception that student-athletes all possess massive amounts of scholarship money, but that’s not true for most at the Division-II level, or athletes in spring sports in general.

“We’re not talking huge scholarships, and we’re talking a lot of walk-ons. So to have those students, maybe they want to come back, but that means enrolling in classes again, they might not be in a financial situation to be able to do that,” McAthie said. “A lot of these students had planned on graduating, they will still graduate.

“Many of them potentially have jobs that are lined up, and so how does that potentially work as they enter the real work and have full-time jobs? And can they now pair that with still being a member of a collegiate baseball team? I don’t know that that’s going to be something that’s going to work for everybody. So they might have to make tough decisions for their future plans that they already kind of had set up.”

On the flip side, given the direction the nation’s economy is heading, this may not be the best time to enter the workforce. McAthie graduated college in 2009, when the economy was just coming out of a recession. She was offered a graduate assistant position, and took it.

“Because there weren’t any jobs,” she said. “These students might be entering into a similar world and a similar situation as far as job availability and workforce goes.”

Decisions, decisions

Concordia-St. Paul had four athletes competing at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Mobile, Ala., two weeks ago. They were pulled off the track after a day of practice because the event was canceled. There are stories like that across all levels of athletics across the country.

“It’s awful,” McAthie said.

Trachsel said the moment the Gophers softball season ended was “heartbreaking” for her seniors. Athletic careers shouldn’t end like that.

That’s part of the reason why McAthie said she “100%” agrees with the decisions the NCAA has made.

“(But) it’s not as simple as just saying, ‘Everybody gets another season and let’s just play it all over again,’” McAthie said.

Even Fiser, an All-American in the pitcher’s circle who could lead the Gophers to another Women’s College World Series next season should she return, wasn’t yet committed to doing so as of last week.

“I don’t know if I’m coming back yet, I have not made that decision, and there’s a lot of questions and everything that still need to be answered,” she said. “There’s so much more that people don’t think about. There’s so much more to it that I hadn’t thought about. Don’t want to make a decision — yes or no — too soon.”

Emotions could cloud decisions at the moment. These student-athletes have time, and administrations are working with them to help make the best decision for each individual. McAthie said Concordia-St. Paul plans to sit down with each athlete to talk about what coming back might look like for him or her. Kemetmueller said the U administration has been “great,” and Trachsel passes information on to her players as soon as she receives it.

“I think they’re all open to exploring what the NCAA’s restrictions and guidelines are, because there are so many layers and guidelines that will need to be sorted through that will impact decisions, for sure,” Trachsel said. “I think, really, it’s a change in mentality and a mindset and potentially plans moving forward. We’ve given them their space. Some of those conversations have been had with the seniors, but we wanted to respect giving them some time, seeing their families and digesting what is happening and what’s been lost and adjusting to the new class schedule before we kind of dive into taking the next step.

“As of right now, it’s still a hypothetical and not as much to be able to go off of versus, ‘Hey, where are you at right now and what are you thinking? What things are important to you?’ This is a great senior class, and they’ve all done a lot for Minnesota. They all have different journeys and different stories in their careers as a Gopher, but if the opportunity presented itself and it did work out, we’d certainly love to have them back in maroon and gold, no doubt.”