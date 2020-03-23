The NCAA announced Friday that Division II spring sports athletes will be granted another season of eligibility after their 2020 seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move applies to spring sports athletes who were eligible to compete in the 2019-20 season and whose season was canceled by the pandemic. Senior spring sports athletes will also qualify for an extension of their eligibility clock to use an additional season.

"During this unprecedented period of time, it's important that NCAA committees and the leaders who serve on them make decisions to best serve the needs of institutions, student-athletes and coaches," Division II presidents council chair Sandra Jordan said in a press release. "These changes are the start of how we will adapt regulations and policies to help Division II move forward during a challenging period."

Bemidji State athletes could choose to take advantage of the decision. BSU fields Division II programs in the following spring sports: baseball, softball, women’s track and field, women’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s golf.

A similar move could be made with Division I spring sports athletes. The NCAA Division I council will vote March 30 on eligibility relief.

